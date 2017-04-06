Several minors reportedly involved in vehicle thefts

2:24 Franklin says spring is a great time to find out who the other guys are Pause

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

1:08 Moshannon DCNR and wildfire plane ready for season

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016