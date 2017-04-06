Crime

April 6, 2017 9:15 AM

Several minors reportedly involved in vehicle thefts

From CDT staff reports

Six individuals, four of them minors, were reportedly involved in the theft of merchandise and vehicles in Huntingdon.

According to state police at Huntingdon, troopers observed a dark-colored sedan traveling the wrong way down Mifflin Street early Sunday morning. When troopers activated their emergency lights, the car made a left turn onto 9th Street at a high rate of speed.

The car continued to travel down streets and through a parking lot before being boxed in along Church Street, police said. The driver was identified as a 14-year-old male traveling with three other males aged 13, 11 and 3.

The investigation showed the car had been stolen a few hours earlier, police said. A search of the car yielded $700 in stolen merchandise from Wal-Mart.

The owner of the car told troopers that a second car was missing, police said, which was located in the borough with three more suspects — two aged 18 and one 17-year-old. About $200 in stolen Wal-Mart merchandise was located inside the second vehicle.

Charges against the youths are pending, police said. All names were withheld.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos