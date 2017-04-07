Blanchard man pleads guilty to more than 40 counts of child sexual abuse

A Blanchard man has pleaded guilty to more than 40 counts of child sexual abuse.
Joseph Skrtich, 48, was arrested on Oct. 24 by Rockview state police troopers for sexual abuse that occurred at various locations in Centre County, according to a press release from the Centre County District Attorney’s Office.
He pleaded guilty on all charges, which included felony aggravated indecent assault of a child, felony unlawful contact with a minor, felony aggravated indecent assault, felony indecent assault, felony corruption of minors and and misdemeanor indecent assault, the release said.
The court ordered an evaluation to be completed by the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Skrtich should be classified as a sexually violent predator, the release said. He will also be required to register under the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 25, and he will remain incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility on $500,000 straight bail, the release said.
