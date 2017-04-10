Hernandez in Connecticut court, bail set at $2 million

An El Salvador native who was arrested after a police chase in Centre County was standing in a Connecticut court on Monday.
Oscar Hernandez, 39, was extradited to New England last week. He is now being held on $2 million bail.
According to the Connecticut Post, Judge William Holden set that bail at Hernandez’s arraignment, continuing the case until May 2 and placing a protective order in effect for his six-year-old daughter, Aylin, and another alleged victim, an unidentified friend of the child’s mother.
Hernandez was the subject of an Amber Alert after allegedly fleeing Connecticut with Aylin following the stabbing death of the girl’s mother, Nidia “Yubi” Gonzalez, 26, in February. The second alleged victim was also a result of the stabbing incident.
Police arrested Hernandez after a chase that involved helicopters and vehicles on Interstate 99 near Shiloh Road, and ended in a crash with a tractor-trailer.
He was in Centre County court last week, where he is charged with crimes including fleeing and eluding police, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
In Connecticut, he is facing murder, criminal attempt to murder and first-degree assault charges.
The Post has previously reported that Hernandez is an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported.
