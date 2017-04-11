Police seek suspect in prescription fraud investigation

State College police are seeking information regarding a reported prescription fraud in the borough.
According to police, a male entered the Rite Aid along Easterly Parkway and requested a prescription with a name and date of birth that was not his own. The man was described as white, middle-aged with a receding hairline and glasses. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, a dark shirt and dark shoes.
The alleged fraud occurred at about 11:45 a.m. March 21.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-234-7150 or submit a tip through the police website.
