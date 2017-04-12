Man faces child pornography charges after Google, AT&T tips

Tips from Google and AT&T employees led to a man’s arrest for alleged child pornography.
Sean Robert Staley, 22, faces 25 felony counts of child pornography and one felony county of criminal use of a communication facility.
Staley, of Altoona, uploaded explicit images of children being sexually assaulted by adults and of children being forced to pose nude, according to the affidavit. Google’s tip detailed that staff reviewed a combined 18 images uploaded to emails allegedly used by Staley on Jan. 10 and Jan.19. The images were determined to be inappropriate, and Google reported a tip.
AT&T’s tip stemmed from Staley’s Dec. 20 trip to its Pleasant Valley Boulevard store where he returned his Samsung phone, according to the affidavit. A store employee accessed the device after the return to ensure it had been wiped and discovered “inappropriate” naked images of boys and video files. AT&T reported a tip.
A special agent for the Office of the Attorney Genera’s Child Predator Unit contacted the Altoona Police Department, which had a detective investigating the allegations against Staley. The Altoona detective relinquished the case to the special agent, who retrieved evidence, including Staley’s old phone, on March 16.
The special agent obtained a search warrant Monday for Staley’s home, which was executed Tuesday with Staley present, according to the affidavit. Staley allegedly admitted to using a Dropbox account to view child pornography on his phones for about a year and to creating a Pornhub account to seek out users interested in child pornography.
Staley also said he traded child pornography on the app KIK and tried not to view child pornography of anyone under 10 years old.
He was unable to post $25,000 bail.
