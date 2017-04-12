Police need help identifying man suspected in burglary

Penn State police are seeking assistance in a reported burglary on campus.
According to police, a male is suspected in a burglary and access device fraud investigation at the physical plant building. The man reportedly stole a purse and used credit cards from the purse to make purchases at the Best Buy and Wal-Mart in State College and the Wal-Mart in Mill Hall.
The purchases totaled more than $4,000, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 863-1111 or provide a tip at tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.com. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
