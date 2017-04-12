Houtzdale man faces drug charges

A Houtzdale man is facing drug charges for allegedly selling cocaine to an informant.
Robert Stephen Gavlak, II, 27, was charged with three felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and a felony count of criminal use of communication facility after an incident on Dec. 21 in Houtzdale Borough.
Gavlak waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case onto the Court of Common Pleas. He remains incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an undercover agent asked a confidential informant to contact Todd Anderson to see if he could sell them cocaine.
They made arrangements for the informant to meet Gavlak, Anderson’s brother-in-law, at a Houtzdale residence. The informant was told to contact Gavlak regarding a time for the meeting.
Undercover officers, the agent and the informant arrived at the residence at 3:43 p.m. The agent watched as the informant entered the home just before Gavlak arrived in a blue Mitsubishi. The officers reportedly saw Gavlak go into the residence. Shortly after, the informant returned to his/her vehicle where he/she turned over a plastic bag of suspected cocaine to the undercover agent.
The informant told police he/she was invited into Gavlak’s room in the basement where he/she gave Gavlak $300 for the bag of a powdered substance. Later it tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint.
Anderson, 45, is also charged with selling drugs. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 3.
