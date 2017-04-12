Woman facing drug charges waives preliminary hearing

A Harrisburg woman accused of smuggling oxycodone and synthetic marijuana into the state prison at Houtzdale waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court in Clearfield County.
Mariah Shenell Mitchell, 26, is charged with felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance-contraband/inmate, as well as a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of controlled substance. She is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.
The charges stem from an incident on May 27 at the prison when she allegedly brought in several small balloons containing Percocet and K2 that she passed to an inmate.
The inmate, Eric Harden, 30, is also charged with a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance. He waived his right to a hearing April 4.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a corrections officer saw Harden swallow suspected contraband while Mitchell was visiting him. When she was interviewed by police, Mitchell admitted she hid small balloons containing the drugs in her pocket. Harden reached into that pocket, removing the balloons.
Harden was placed in a dry cell and monitored. A few days later, five small red balloons were found in his feces, investigators said. The balloons were sent to the crime lab and analyzed. They contained various amounts of oxycodone and synthetic marijuana, according to the report.
