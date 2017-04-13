Benner man operated meth lab in his home, police say

A Benner Township man faces felony charges for reportedly operating a methamphetamine lab in a township home.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, troopers were alerted Tuesday that an individual would be cooking methamphetamine at 582 Rock Road. The sale of ephedrine is tracked through a purchaser’s identification, and troopers verified that person had purchased ephedrine that day.
Troopers arrived at the address at about 8:10 p.m. and spoke with the residents, police said, who provided police with a garbage bag containing plastic containers and tubing commonly used in the “one pot” manufacturing method.
While speaking with the residents, Michael J. Balmer-Green arrived, police said. Balmer-Green admitted to having marijuana on his person and in his vehicle.
According to police, Balmer-Green was allegedly using the one pot method to manufacture methamphetamine. Items taken in a warranted search of the residence reportedly included full methamphetamine and marijuana production labs, eight marijuana plants, decongestant, empty pseudo-ephedrine packages, tubing, solvent, lithium batteries, antifreeze, syringes and digital scales.
Balmer-Green was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of possession of ammonia with the intent to manufacture a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, operating a methamphetamine lab and risking a catastrophe, along with misdemeanor charges. Straight bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments