April 13, 2017 4:27 PM

Bail motion denied for State College massage therapist who allegedly assaulted clients

From CDT staff reports

Kevin Gilliam’s motion to modify bail was denied in court, according to the Centre County District Attorney’s office.

Gilliam, 56, of State College, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and five misdemeanor counts of indecent assault for allegedly touching multiple clients in private areas during massages.

Bail was set at $150,000 by Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker at Gilliam’s March 1 preliminary hearing. He filed a motion for bail to be lowered, but it was denied by Common Pleas Judge Pamela Ruest.

The DA’s office said in a release that several people have come forward and “detailed a similar pattern of behavior, where, over a period of time, massages would become more and more aggressive until Gilliam finally inappropriately touched and sometimes even penetrated (them).”

