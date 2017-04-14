2 men indicted by federal grand jury for bank robbery

Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged roles in a bank robbery.
Sharif Layton, 38, and Jamal Cooper, 29, both of Harrisburg, were indicted Wednesday for conspiracy, bank robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to a Department of Justice statement.
The indictment alleges that Layton and Cooper robbed Juniata Valley Bank on March 27 in Burnham. More than $20,000 was stolen during the robbery, in which a handgun was used to threaten witnesses.
Several witnesses told police that they observed two men wearing masks enter the bank from the parking lot, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The masked men demanded everyone lay down and told the tellers to give them “the big bills” before leaving.
A customer who witnessed the robbery followed the suspects in his vehicle, according to the affidavit. The customer saw the masked men flee on foot until they got into a dark Jeep. The witness called Mifflin County authorities and gave them a vehicle description and a license plate registration.
A Granville Township police officer was the first to spot the vehicle and two suspects, which led to a pursuit that at times exceeded 100 mph. Spike strips were used by state police to disable the vehicle
Police then arrested Layton and Cooper.
