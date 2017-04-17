Crime

April 17, 2017 11:48 AM

Police discover $130,000 in cash, drugs in man’s vehicle

From CDT staff reports

A police search of a vehicle Monday yielded $130,000 in cash and marijuana, state police at Rockview said.

The vehicle was disabled near milemarker 139 on Interstate 80 in Rush Township, according to a state police release, which said the suspect is a New York man. Police did not publicly identify him.

A K9 officer was involved in the search of the vehicle. The K9 alerted police to the cash, prompting a hand search of the vehicle. State police said the investigation is ongoing.

State police did not specify what time the search occurred.

