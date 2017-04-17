A couple argued over how to cook ham. Now the girlfriend is facing felony aggravated assault charges

What allegedly started as a cooking dispute ended in a felony charge for one Centre County woman.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded Saturday to a report of a domestic assault along the 100 block of Spruce Road in Snow Shoe Township. A male was observed on arrival with blood coming from the right side of his head and nose area.
The man reported he and his girlfriend, Kareese R. Raven, 28, had gotten into a verbal argument over how to cook a ham, police said. He said as he was putting the ham into the oven, Raven reportedly grabbed an 11-inch steak knife from the top of the oven and began swinging at him.
He was able to avoid being seriously cut, police said, but did received a small cut on his chest. As he was attempting to exit the residence, Raven got a ceramic bowl from the sink and struck him with it on the right side of his head.
While swinging the bowl, police said, the man sustained a deep laceration to his finger as he attempted to protect his head. He was able to exit the residence as Raven reportedly threw a large ham and shoes at him.
Raven was arraigned Sunday before District Justice Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and reckless endangerment and a summary count of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
