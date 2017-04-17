Woman choked, punched and scratched her sister, police say

A Snow Shoe Township woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly choking her sister during a weekend fight.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Rockview, a trooper responded at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Moose Run Road for a domestic incident. On arrival, the resident said she had been in an argument with her sister, Melanie L. Stania, 44, about 15 minutes earlier when it became physical.
The woman said Stania began hitting her with a closed fist and scratching her, police said. Both exchanged blows until Stania allegedly put her hands around the woman’s neck and strangled her to the point where she couldn’t breathe.
The woman was able to push Stania off and was struck several more times before the fight was over, police said. The trooper reportedly observed red marks and broken blood vessels on the woman’s neck, face and arms consistent with her story.
The trooper spoke with Stania later that day, police said. She told police she was in a fight at her sister’s residence.
Stania was arraigned Sunday before District Judge Steven Lachman, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
