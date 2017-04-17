Social media users say murder suspect spotted in Altoona, but police say otherwise

Law enforcement have been on the lookout for a suspect who posted a Facebook video Sunday of a man being shot and killed at close range.

The killing has sparked a national manhunt for suspect Steve Stephens, 37. Cleveland police allege Steve Stephens, 37, shot and killed Robert Godwin Sr., 74, in a seemingly random attack.

It was widely speculated on social media that Stephens was spotted in the Altoona area based on authorities discussing their search for him in Blair County.

Someone called in a tip to police Monday morning, according to state Trooper David McGarvey, that they spotted a vehicle matching the description of Stephens’ 2016 white Ford Fusion on Interstate 99 near Altoona. McGarvey said there was nothing else to report and that the tipster wasn’t able to provide a license plate when they called in.

Police, according to their discussion over the scanner, searched for the suspect and his vehicle near Logan Valley Mall and Wal-Mart.

There have been similar alleged sightings of Stephens or his vehicle in Pennsylvania, including in Erie and Philadelphia.

Stephens, who claimed on Facebook that he killed more than a dozen people, is considered armed and dangerous. His vehicle’s temporary Ohio tag is E363630.

Cleveland police have obtained an aggravated murder warrant for his arrest and said on social media that there is a reward of up to $50,000 from the FBI for information leading to Stephens’ arrest.