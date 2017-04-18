Bellefonte woman pleads guilty to drug charges

A Bellefonte woman entered a guilty plea mid-trial Monday to drug charges spanning back almost a year.
Randi Brewer, 22, pleaded guilty to a felony count of criminal use of a communication facility and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, a District Attorney Office news release said.
According to evidence by the prosecution, Brewer and a confidential informant agreed to a marijuana sale via text message, the release said. Testimony showed that the informant, under police supervision, purchased marijuana from Brewer and co-conspirators at her residence in Milesburg.
She is already serving four years of probation for previous drug charges, the release said. Sentencing is scheduled for June 2.
Brewer was one of 17 arrested in July 2016 after a yearlong investigation by the Centre County Drug Task Force. Those arrested were suspected of selling prescription narcotics, cocaine, LSD, synthetic marijuana and marijuana along with firearm violations and theft charges.
