Penn State police investigating invasion of privacy incidents

Penn State police are investigating two invasion of privacy incidents in Thompson Hall, which is in the West Halls area of campus.
According to a press release, unknown person(s) appeared to be taking photos or videotaping students while they were in the shower.
The incidents took place at about 9:40 p.m. April 16 and 12:45 a.m. April 17, the release said.
Anyone with information or who has had a similar incident happen to them should contact police at 863-1111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at http://police.psu.edu/report-crime.
In addition, tips can be sent to Centre County CrimeStoppers via email at tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.org. Those providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, according to the release.
