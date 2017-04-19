Clearfield County fugitive captured after tip

The Clearfield County fugitive of the week was captured two days after his name was released.
Michael English, 35, of Osceola Mills, was taken into custody by Clearfield County sheriff’s deputies and state police after authorities received a tip about his location.
English was arrested in September 2016 by Decatur Township police, charged with felony fleeing and eluding police, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, plus traffic offenses.
English was slated for court April 13, but did not appear for jury selection, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Bill Shaw. A bench warrant for his arrest was issued at that time.
