Man exposed his privates, masturbated in library, police say

Penn State police are investigating an incident that occurred in Pattee Library.
An Asian man exposed his privates while masturbating in the stacks on the first floor, according to a police release. The incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. Friday.
The man is about 5-feet, 9-inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing navy blue sweat pants and a yellow colored backpack.
Those with information should contact police at 863-1111 or submit a tip by email to Centre County Crimestoppers at
tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.org.
Comments