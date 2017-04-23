Penn State police increase security after invasion of privacy incidents

Penn State police and residence life staff have stepped up security measures and are on heightened alert, according to a university release.
The increased security is due to April 15 and 16 incidents, which involved someone taking pictures and video of students in Thompdon Hall showers. Police learned about the incidents April 16 and have increased patrols and surveillance of the hall.
“The safety and security of our students is our No. 1 priority and we in residence life take this situation very seriously,” Residence Life Senior Director Mark Rameker said. “We will continue to do all that we can to ensure the safety of students living in our residence halls. We encourage anyone who may see something suspicious to report it immediately.”
An investigation was launched, and an officer was stationed in Thompson Hall. Residence life staff has discussed the incidents with students.
Comments