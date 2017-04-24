State College police investigating assault after man found lying in the grass

State College police are investigating an alleged assault that left a college-aged man lying on the grass with injuries to his face and head.
The 21-year-old man was found on the 500 block of West College Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a witness heard heard a commotion behind him, turned around and saw a group of men fleeing the area where the man was lying.
The man was treated for his injuries at UPMC Altoona, and released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecolegepa.us, or submit an anonymous tip at www.statecollegepa.us.
Comments