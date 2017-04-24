Man leads police on short chase through Altoona

A Maryland man led police on a short chase Saturday in Altoona, before being taken into custody and transported to the hospital.
According to police, Regis Sherry, 40, of Annapolis, Md., was driving down 13th Avenue in Altoona at about 7 p.m. when he looked down at his cellphone and crossed into the path of a state police patrol vehicle traveling in the opposite lane. The two vehicles swerved at the same time to narrowly avoid collision.
Sherry then allegedly accelerated up the hill in attempt to evade police and attempted to make a turn onto 14th Avenue. Traveling at a high rate of speed, Sherry struck the curb, then the corner of a building at 1405 13th Ave.
Upon striking the building, police say Sherry fled a short distance on foot before being apprehended.
Sherry was transported to UPMC Altoona under suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending blood results.
State police at Hollidaysburg, Altoona police and Altoona Fire Department assisted at the scene.
