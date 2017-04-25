Woman stole more than $1,200 in merchandise from store, police say

A Williamsport woman is facing a felony charge after reportedly attempting to take more than $1,200 in merchandise from a local store.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, an officer responded at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday to Macy’s at the Nittany Mall. Loss prevention officers reported a woman had been taken into custody.
The woman had allegedly been observed going to multiple clothing racks, taking clothes off the racks and putting them into piles under the displays, police said. She reportedly took the items in a changing room and later left the room with the clothes in a bag before exiting the store.
She was detained outside the store by loss prevention, police said.
The woman reportedly identified herself with two separate names and birth dates, police said, before police could confirm her actual identity as Terry L. Moore, 19. The value of the items taken was about $1,216.
Moore was arraigned Friday before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of retail theft and a misdemeanor charge of false identification. Straight bail was set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
