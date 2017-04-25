State College police arrest alleged drug dealer

A Morrisdale man faces several felony charges after allegedly selling drugs in the State College area.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a confidential informant supplied officers with the phone number of an individual known for selling marijuana in the area. Officers set up a controlled buy on April 18, provided the informant with funds and took the suspected one ounce of marijuana after the transaction.
Following the purchase, the informant positively identified the seller as Jiovanni T. Maestrale, 22, police said. The marijuana reportedly field-tested positive for the drug and was entered into evidence to be forwarded to state police.
A second purchase was arraigned Monday to purchase half an ounce, police said. The informant was again provided with currency and was under surveillance during the transaction.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the South Garner Street residence after the second purchase, police said. Reportedly taken in the search was about $4,000 in cash — including currency used in the previous two purchases — 16.1 grams of suspected marijuana in bags, various smoking devices and a digital scale.
Maestrale was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with multiple felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, felony charges of criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Straight bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for May 3.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
