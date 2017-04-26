Centre County Sheriff’s Office creates Facebook page

The Centre County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in locating wanted individuals.
According to its new Facebook page, the sheriff’s office will begin posting photos on June 1 of individuals wanted in the county. This is in line with the duties of the office to execute warrants for these individuals.
The sheriff’s office also directed anyone who thinks they may have a warrant to contact the sheriff’s office at 355-6803 to find out and figure out the next step. Anyone with warrants through the probation office can contact 355-6771 and warrants through the court can call 355-6727.
“Not only will this save your picture from being posted on Facebook as a wanted person,” the post said, “it will also save additional costs from being added.”
