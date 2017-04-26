Man charged with theft from Bald Eagle cabins

A Union County man faces charges in Centre County after the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources alleged he took items from two Bald Eagle State Forest cabins.
According to the complaint filed by DCNR, a ranger was assessing snow conditions on Jan. 25 near Old Shingle Road when he observed a pickup truck driven by a male and second person. The ranger was able to follow the tracks left by the truck back to a cabin, where he reportedly observed footprints indicating the individuals had been looking into the cabin windows.
The ranger was contacted by a cabin owner on Feb. 8 reporting a theft, the affidavit said. The owner claimed when he arrived at the cabin, he observed tracks leading to the cabin and a fire pit grate was missing.
Photos supplied by a surveillance camera showed the same truck the ranger observed earlier, the affidavit said. The ranger traced the ownership of the truck to Skylar S. Moll, 19, of Mifflinburg.
The ranger contacted the owner of the cabin he observed in January, the affidavit said, who reported someone had broken into his shed and took a propane cylinder. The surveillance camera at that cabin had also been shot, the owner said, and the last photo retrieved from the memory card was dated Jan. 25.
The total cost of the damage and items taken totaled about $290, the affidavit said.
Moll was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking. Bail was set at 10 percent of $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for May 3.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
