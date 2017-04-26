Housekeeper charged with taking credit cards from guests

A Tyrone woman waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Centre County on felony charges related to the use of credit cards taken from her place of work
According to the criminal complaint filed by Patton Township police, three separate complaints were made involving the theft of credit or debit cards from an employee and guests of the Toftrees Resort and Conference Center.
An employee reported the theft of her Visa card on March 11, police said, after she was contacted by the bank about suspicious purchases. She reportedly found that her card had been used for four unauthorized purchases totaling about $680 and two attempted purchases for $750, all in the State College area.
The employee said when she was speaking with her boss about the missing card, Gretchen M. Sarsfield, 33, was present. She and her boss left the room, and when they returned, she reported her belongings had been moved and the card was back in her wallet.
A guest reported leaving her room the morning of March 12 when the housekeeper arrived, police said, but when she returned, the housekeeper and the guest’s Visa and Mastercard were reportedly gone. Attempted purchases had allegedly been made in State College.
A second guest also reported finding his Visa card missing after checking out, police said. Four unauthorized transactions were reportedly made on that card on March 11 at locations in Blair County totaling about $135.
Management at Toftrees confirmed Sarsfield was the assigned housekeeper for both rooms, police said. A check of the card-swipe system reportedly showed she was the only other person to access the room other than the guest’s cards.
She was charged with several felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt to receive stolen property, according to court documents, as well as misdemeanor charges of unauthorized device access and identity theft. An initial straight bail of $5,000 was modified Wednesday to unsecured bail by District Judge Steven Lachman.
The case now moves toward trial.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments