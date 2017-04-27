Ferguson Township police warn of area scams

Ferguson Township police are warning residents of several new scams reported in the area.
According to police, the scams involve multiple phone calls and emails, many of which claim to offer surveys and rewards. Recent scams include:
▪ Calls from an 814 area code claiming to be the Marriott, offering a complimentary one-night’s stay.
▪ A phishing scheme that claims to be from Lowe’s, offering a $50 coupon to Facebook users who complete a survey. Information is collected from those who take the survey.
▪ A call with “static” in the background, and the caller asking, “Can you hear me?” If you answer yes, your affirmation is recorded as tacit permission to authorize a credit card account to which late fees will be applied.
▪ Workplace email accounts are also being targeted by claiming to represent payroll departments. Access is gained to employees’ direct deposit funds by “requiring” a password reset.
Residents have also reported calls during which they were told a daughter had been kidnapped or a grandchild had been in a crash and needed financial assistance, police said.
