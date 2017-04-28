Man inappropriately touched woman during homeless program in church, police say

A man faces indecent assault charges after allegedly inappropriately touching a woman in Centre County.
According to the affidavit, a woman claimed to have been touched by Christopher A. Goodman, 54, while participating in the Out of the Cold homeless program at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church in College Township.
The woman reported being touched by Goodman during the early morning hours of April 5, police said. Program staff told officers Goodman had been kicked out of the program the same day for entering the women’s sleeping area.
Goodman was arraigned via summons by District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and a summary charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is slated for May 31.
