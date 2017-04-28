Security footage shows Bellefonte man punching, kicking another person, police say

A Bellefonte man faces assault charges after allegedly beating up a fellow Bellefonte resident at his home.
According to the affidavit, an officer responded at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of East Logan Street, where the resident was found lying on his front porch complaining of broken ribs. The resident claimed Wade S. Myers, 28, had beaten him up, and it was captured on a security camera.
Myers was taken to the police station where he stated he’d been drinking since 5 a.m., police said. When he was outside, the resident allegedly shouted insults at him after which he punched him several times.
Myers claimed the resident had been baiting him into the situation, police said.
Security footage showed Myers punching the resident and kicking him once while on the ground, police said.
Myers was charged via summons by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and defiant trespassing. A preliminary hearing is set for June 28.
