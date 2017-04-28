Crime

April 28, 2017 2:14 PM

Penn State student charged with assault

From CDT staff reports

A reported altercation lead to an assault charge for a Penn State student.

According to State College police, an officer was alerted to a disturbance in the early hours of Feb. 17 at the intersection of East Beaver Avenue and South Pugh Street. A man was observed bending over, and a passerby reportedly shouted, “He’s running down the street. He hit a guy.”

The officer caught up with Alexander Chaudhry, 21, of Manalapan, N.J., at McAllister Street, police said. When confronted, Chaudhry admitted to punching the man, saying, “I did it.”

He reported he had a verbal confrontation with the man inside a bar earlier.

Chaudhry was charged via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. A preliminary hearing is slated for May 24.

