Bellefonte woman wanted for string of DUI charges

Spring Township police announced they are seeking a Bellefonte woman in relation to several DUI charges.
According to police, Christina Fox, 37, was arrested on a DUI charge in 2015 and entered a guilty plea the following year. While awaiting sentencing, she was arrested for DUI five more times by Bellefonte police and state police at Rockview and failed to appear in court on the new charges.
In some arrests, she reportedly used the name Christina Barkley, police said. Separate court documents show DUI charges filed against Christina Barkley in December 2016 and January 2017.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Centre County Sheriff’s Office at 355-6803 or state police at Rockview at 355-7545.
Comments