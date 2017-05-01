Crime

May 01, 2017 3:25 PM

Bellefonte man kicked, scratched and spit on officer, cops say. Then he fought paramedics

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

A Bellefonte man faces several assault charges after allegedly fighting with police and paramedics in downtown State College.

According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday an officer reported to the 100 block of South Fraser Street for a report of a man who had passed out. The man, identified as James V. Tegethoff, 34, was reportedly found sleeping on the ground.

Tegethoff had a strong odor of alcohol, police said, and was nearly unresponsive. An ambulance was called to the scene to evaluate him.

When the ambulance arrived, police said, the officer and paramedics attempted to place him on a stretcher but he resisted. Tegethoff reportedly kicked, scratched and spit on the officer and also spit on the paramedics.

He was handcuffed, strapped to the stretcher and sedated, police said, but still continued to fight after being loaded into the ambulance. He was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.

Tegethoff was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with several counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault. Bail was set at 10 percent of $7,500.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Centre County Correctional Facility was unable to provide a photo.

Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:34

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts
Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 1:19

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist
EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser 0:08

EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos