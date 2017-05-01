Philipsburg man assaulted state trooper during an arrest, police say

A Philipsburg man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly fighting with state troopers shortly after midnight Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Philipsburg, troopers arrived along the 300 block of North Front Street to transport Joshua W. Winslow, 34, for a previously handled domestic incident. The troopers reportedly found Winslow asleep on the ground when they arrived.
The troopers identified themselves and advised they were there to give him a ride, police said, but Winslow refused to answer any questions and remained on the ground. EMS were called to evaluate him.
When advised EMS were coming, police said, he began to stand up, but was told he could not leave. When he reportedly pulled away from troopers, he was handcuffed and placed back on the ground.
While sitting, police said, he attempted to slide his wrists out of the handcuffs, making them tighter. When a trooper attempted to loosen the cuffs, Winslow allegedly head-butted the trooper with the back of his head.
He was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, police said, where he continued to resist. He reportedly kicked a trooper twice while the trooper attempted to restrain his legs.
Winslow was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Straight bail was set at $20,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday. Centre County Correctional Facility was unable to provide a photo.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments