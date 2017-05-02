Man refuses to let woman leave apartment after fight, police say

A State College man faces assault and imprisonment charges after an alleged domestic incident in Ferguson Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, an officer was dispatched at about 10:10 p.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Teaberry Lane for a physical dispute between an man and a woman. The officer contacted the woman at a neighboring apartment.
The woman said she lives with Michael Zhang, 21, police said, and they had gotten into an argument about an hour earlier. She claimed Zhang would not stop arguing, so she attempted to leave the apartment.
When she moved toward the door, police said, Zhang physically stopped her, grabbing her by the arm and shoulders. At one point, he reportedly put his hand around her neck.
She continued to try to leave, police said, but was pushed onto the couch where Zhang allegedly used his forearm to stop her from getting up. The woman said she fought as hard as she could, scratching at Zhang.
He allowed her to get up when she stopped fighting, police said, and pried her phone from her fingers when she tried to call police. She was able to get out of the apartment and call police from a neighbor’s apartment.
The officer observed an abrasion on her neck, scratch on her chest and swelling on her wrist, police said. Zhang reportedly had scratches on his neck, face, chest and both arms.
He was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault and false imprisonment. Straight bail was set at $5,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
