State College man faces hundreds of felony sexual assault charges

A State College man faces hundreds of counts of sexual assault and deviate sexual intercourse after an arraignment Wednesday.
According to court documents, Joseph J. Neff, 36, was charged with numerous felony counts, including one count of rape of a child, 100 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 100 counts of aggravated indecent assault of an individual less than 13 years old, 100 counts of indecent assault, 355 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, along with several other felony and misdemeanor charges.
Neff was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set a straight monetary bail at $300,000, according to court documents. Neff was unable to post bail and was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing is set for May 10.
Check back for updates on this story.
Comments