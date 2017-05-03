Crime

May 03, 2017 2:57 PM

State College man faces hundreds of felony sexual assault charges

From CDT staff reports

A State College man faces hundreds of counts of sexual assault and deviate sexual intercourse after an arraignment Wednesday.

According to court documents, Joseph J. Neff, 36, was charged with numerous felony counts, including one count of rape of a child, 100 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 100 counts of aggravated indecent assault of an individual less than 13 years old, 100 counts of indecent assault, 355 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, along with several other felony and misdemeanor charges.

Neff was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Thomas Jordan, who set a straight monetary bail at $300,000, according to court documents. Neff was unable to post bail and was taken to the Centre County Correctional Facility.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 10.

Check back for updates on this story.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:34

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts
Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 1:19

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist
EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser 0:08

EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos