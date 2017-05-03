Two men face felony burglary, theft charges

Two men, one a State College resident, face felony burglary and theft charges after a reported theft in College Township.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, a resident reported a burglary on Sept. 21, 2016, along the 2400 block of Jalice Circle. The resident reportedly told police he had been alerted by a neighbor, who claimed to have seen lights on in the residence at about 2:45 a.m.
Officers responded to the scene and found a window screen that appeared to have been pulled away from a back window, police said. After determining no one was inside, officers reportedly also observed an unlocked basement window and door.
The resident determined memorabilia, change, a coin collection and possibly a handgun had been taken, police said.
The suspects were identified as Ryan S. Williams, 18, of State College, and Vincent C. McGee Jr., 19, police said. Both were located at Williams’ residence on Sept. 28.
Both reportedly admitted to entering the residence on at least three occasions, police said, and admitted to taking a pistol and memorabilia, which was turned over to police.
Williams and McGee were arraigned Monday by District Judge Thomas Jordan, according to court documents, and charged with felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and theft by unlawful taking and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to receive stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000 for Williams and $20,000 for McGee.
A preliminary hearing is slated for May 10.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
