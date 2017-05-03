Morrisdale man involved in Minit Mart theft sentenced to state prison

A Morrisdale man found with a firearm after police say he was caught stealing from a convenience store was sentenced to state prison on Monday in Clearfield County Court.
Norman James Bell, III, 32, pleaded guilty to firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to 18 months to three years in state prison.
The charges stem from an incident at the Minit Mart on the Morrisdale Allport Highway on Jan. 28. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Bell left the store without paying for multiple items. When he was contacted, officers found he was also in the possession of a revolver and a methamphetamine pipe.
