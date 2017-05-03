Butler man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 2 girls more than 17 years ago

A Butler man pleaded guilty Monday in Clearfield County Court to sexually assaulting two young girls more than 17 years ago.
According to the affidavit, one of the women recently told her therapist about being abused when she was a four or five years old. She said Gary Lynn Wigfield, now 61, who was her mother’s boyfriend at the time, abused her and her older sister near and in their residence in Brisbin during the late 1990s.
The woman reportedly told police they would go for walks in the woods and Wigfield would put his hand down their pants or try to get them to touch him.
Police said the woman’s sister, who was five or six years old when the incidents occurred, also recalled that Wigfield touched her inappropriately. She said police got involved then and she was found to have an injury “that only adults get and children should not have,” she remembered. At that time she didn’t tell the police who was hurting her.
Wigfield pleaded guilty Monday to five counts of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He was sentenced to state prison for 44 months to 10 years by Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. Wigfield underwent a Megan’s Law assessment but was found not to be a sexually violent predator. Because of the nature of the charges, he will still have to register his address with authorities for the rest of his life.
