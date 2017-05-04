Man dies after vehicle, bicycle crash

One man was pronounced dead Wednesday evening after a vehicle, bicycle crash in Huntingdon County.
According to state police at Huntingdon, the cyclist, a 50-year-old Huntingdon man, was traveling west at about 8:45 p.m. on State Route 22 in Henderson Township when he was hit from behind by a 26-year-old Mount Union man driving a vehicle. Police have withheld names.
The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to JC Blair Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The cyclist was reportedly traveling on the roadway when he was hit and failed to have appropriate lighting on his bicycle.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact state police at 627-3161.
