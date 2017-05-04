Crime

May 04, 2017 8:30 AM

Man dies after vehicle, bicycle crash

From CDT staff reports

One man was pronounced dead Wednesday evening after a vehicle, bicycle crash in Huntingdon County.

According to state police at Huntingdon, the cyclist, a 50-year-old Huntingdon man, was traveling west at about 8:45 p.m. on State Route 22 in Henderson Township when he was hit from behind by a 26-year-old Mount Union man driving a vehicle. Police have withheld names.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to JC Blair Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The cyclist was reportedly traveling on the roadway when he was hit and failed to have appropriate lighting on his bicycle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact state police at 627-3161.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts 1:34

Suspect stretches outside before robbing Dunkin' Donuts
Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist 1:19

Centre County DA discusses rape charges against dentist
EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser 0:08

EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos