Man punched and strangled his roommate, police say, over an ex-girlfriend

A Penn State student faces misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting his roommate in their downtown State College residence.
According to the criminal complaint filed by State College police, officers responded April 17 to the 400 block of East Calder Way for a report of assault. A male reportedly told officers he had been attacked by his roommate, Ryan W. Johnson, 21, of Upper Saddle River, N.J.
The man claimed Johnson had come home from the bar and entered his bedroom, yelling about an ex-girlfriend, police said. Johnson reportedly punched the man in the face while he was still in bed.
Johnson then dragged the man out of bed and onto the floor, police said, striking the back of his head against the bedframe. He then allegedly came up behind the man and put him in a choke hold, cutting off his breath.
Two other roommates were eventually able to pull Johnson off the man, police said. University Health Services reportedly diagnosed the man with a concussion a few hours later.
Johnson was charged Thursday via summons by District Judge Carmine Prestia, according to court documents, and charged with misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
