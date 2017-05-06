Man charged after allegedly impersonating a police officer

A Penn State student was charged early Saturday morning after he allegedly impersonated a police officer.
Tylor Bacon, 23, of Sinking Springs, was charged with felony criminal trespassing and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant.
He was arraigned Saturday morning on $25,000 unsecured bail by Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair.
State College police Sgt. Ted Hubler said Bacon unlawfully entered at least two residences at The Retreat at State College apartments, 300 Waupelani Drive, and confronted people about being too loud.
Upon entering their units, Bacon allegedly flashed a military badge and claimed he was a police officer. He was also carrying a registered handgun in a hip holster.
The residents told police Bacon was not welcome in their units when he entered, Hubler said.
Upon initial police arrival, Bacon could not be located, but was later spotted in the parking lot of the apartment complex in an altercation with a resident.
Hubler said the items in Bacon’s possession were confiscated by police.
