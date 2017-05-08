Man charged with strangulation after reported domestic assault

A Penn State student faces a felony charge after a reported domestic assault on April 18.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Penn State police, officers responded Saturday to a complaint by a female student saying she was with Shivom Kapoor, 19, on the date in question. The woman said she had received a text from an acquaintance who needed a ride after a vehicle crash.
The woman reported Kapoor had become upset and told her not to leave, police said. The argument continued in the bathroom and when she attempted to leave, he had allegedly grabbed her by the arm and throat.
The argument continued into the hallway, police said, where Kapoor grabbed her by the throat again and pushed her against a wall. When the woman threatened to scream, he allegedly increased the pressure until it was difficult for her to talk.
He pushed her back into his room and into the bathroom while still holding her throat, police said, locking the door and preventing her from leaving. The woman reported he would not let go of her throat until she agreed to talk to him.
Kapoor was arraigned Saturday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of false imprisonment. Straight monetary bail was set at $50,000.
A preliminary hearing is slated for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments