Eight more to be arraigned on charges in death of Timothy Piazza

The eight remaining members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity charged with having a role in the death of Timothy Piazza are scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.
According to a Centre County District Attorney’s office news release, the remaining members are slated for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. at the Centre County Courthouse. They face criminal charges pursuant to the grand jury’s recommendations outlined in Friday’s presentment.
Michael Angelo Schiavone and Lars Kenyon face the most charges, the release said, each with 52 counts ranging from reckless endangerment, hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor. Joseph Ems faces a single count of reckless endangerment, while Ed Gilmartin, Ryan McCann, Lucas Rockwell, Braxton Becker and Ryan Foster each face a charge of tampering with evidence.
These charges follow the eight Beta brothers arraigned Friday, as Michael Bonatucci, Gary Dibileo, Luke Visser, Joe Sala, Brendan Young, Daniel Casey, Jonah Neuman and Nick Kubera were charged with a combined total of 731 counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor. Beta Theta Pi itself faces 146 counts of hazing, furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor.
All were released on unsecured $100,000 bail following Friday’s arraignment. Craig Heimer and Parker Yochim, each charged with counts of reckless endangerment and hazing, were also arraigned and released Friday on $50,000 bail.
Piazza, 19, was a pledge at Beta Theta Pi. According to police, he fell at a party about 12 hours before a frat member called 911. A Dauphin County coroner ruled his death accidental, but State College police were investigating the situation leading up to his death.
Beta Theta Pi lost its charter at Penn State for five years in February as the university announced initial sanctions. As Penn State continued its own look into the incident, another decision was announced in March with Beta Theta Pi’s permanent ban.
