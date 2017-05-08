Man enters apartment, breaks things because he was ‘upset,’ police say

A missing person report Friday in Ferguson Township turned into a felony charge for one resident.
According to the criminal complaint filed by Ferguson Township police, officers were called for a missing person at about 3 a.m. Friday along the 300 block of Blue Course Drive. Aneesh R. Kauravlla, 21, of Pleasanton, Calif., had reported his girlfriend was missing.
Kauravlla reported his girlfriend was last seen in the company of a female friend, police said, and was “extremely upset” with the friend for not keeping track of his girlfriend while they were downtown. He was told to wait in his car while officers continued to gather information.
During the investigation, the female friend returned home to find her front door open, police said. Some of her personal property had reportedly been damaged, including the door lock, a broken ashtray and liquor spilled onto a countertop.
The friend reported seeing Kauravlla walking in the area of her building as she drove through the parking lot, police said. When asked about the incident, Kauravlla reportedly told officers he was so upset with the friend that he entered her apartment and damaged the property.
He had reportedly not been given permission to enter the apartment, police said. Police confirmed the girlfriend was later found.
Kauravlla was arraigned Friday before District Judge Allen Sinclair, according to court documents, and charged with a felony count of criminal trespassing and a summary charge of criminal mischief. Straight monetary bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
Jeremy Hartley: 814-231-4616, @JJHartleyNews
Comments