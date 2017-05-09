Officer facing 10 felony charges, according to state police

A sergeant with the Altoona Police Department is facing 10 felony charges, according to state police at Hollidaysburg.
Matthew Stephen Starr was charged with five counts of theft by deception-false impression, one count of knowledge that property is proceeds of an illegal act, one count of deceptive business practices, one count of tampering with public records, one count of theft by unlawful taking and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. He was also charged with misdemeanor theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.
The investigation began in February when Altoona Police Chief Janice Freehling requested that state police probe the sergeant, which led to “multiple search warrants that revealed criminal activity by Starr.”
Bail was set at $250,000 by Magisterial Judge Paula M. Aigner, according to court dockets.
The judge’s office unable to be reached for a request of the case’s affidavit.
A report by the Altoona Mirror said that Starr falsified overtime and profited from selling a firearms system bought with city and Community Development Block Grant funds.
