Neff bail request denied

A bail modification request for a State College man facing hundreds of sexual assault charges was denied Wednesday at the Centre County Courthouse.
Joseph Neff, 36, was charged with 737 counts at the beginning of May, including felony charges of child rape, 100 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 100 counts of aggravated indecent assault of an individual less than 13 years old, 100 counts of indecent assault, 355 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and other felony and misdemeanor charges. Straight monetary bail was set by District Judge Thomas Jordan at $300,000.
After Neff waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, his attorney, Deborah Lux, argued that his bail should be changed to an unsecured bail, citing his ties to the county. She also referred to Neff’s successful completion of a four-year probation relating to a 2000 drug charge.
The prosecution opposed any modifications, saying Neff’s charges this time around are very different to any previous charges he may have faced. He is reportedly considered a flight risk, the prosecution said, given the high likelihood of conviction and the “decades” of jail he may face.
Jordan, who presided over the hearing, agreed that nothing has changed since he initially set bail, denying any modifications.
