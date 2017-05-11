Mifflin man faces burglary, theft charges

A 77-year-old Mifflin man is facing burglary charges after reportedly entering a Juniata County residence and striking a resident.
According to state police at Lewistown, Delmar Zimmerman entered the Milford Township residence at about 2:45 p.m. Monday. When confronted by one of the residents, a 29-year-old female, he left.
He then allegedly let the air out of the front tire of the second resident’s car, police said, and attempted to take the lug nuts off the rear tire. When the second resident, a 30-year-old female, came home and confronted him, he reportedly “lightly” struck the woman in the face with a steel pipe.
Zimmerman was arrested, police said, and charged with burglary, theft, harassment, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.
Comments