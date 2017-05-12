Scams reported by state police

State police in both Centre and Huntingdon counties are reporting on attempted scams against local residents.
According to state police in Philipsburg, a woman was reportedly sent a check in mid-April and deposited it into her bank account. She was then asked to withdraw money and send it through a money gram to an unknown person.
The woman attempted to do this before being informed by her bank that the check was not valid, police said. The woman believed she was receiving instructions from the FBI director over Facebook.
State police in Huntingdon also report that a man was scammed by individuals calling from numerous phone numbers at different locations in late April. The individuals stated they were from the IRS advising the man that he owed a large amount of money for back taxes.
Police are asking everyone to be aware of these phone calls and to report anything suspicious.
