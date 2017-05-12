State police investigate reported Mifflin County theft

State police at Lewistown are investigating a reported Mifflin County theft involving numerous items taken.
According to a state police news release, an unknown person entered the Deertail Run, Decatur Township residence sometime between the end of March and beginning of May. The residents reported several items taken, including a 40-inch television, Blu-ray player, sound bar, socket wrench set and a .22-caliber handgun.
No value was provided for the items. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact state police at 717-320-1010.
